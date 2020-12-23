Residents encouraged to “shop local” to help revive small businesses

This week marks the launch of the “Reno Loves Local” campaign, an effort to support local business that have been hard hit financially by business closures and COVID-19 mitigation measures. The campaign, funded through a CARES Act grant, encourages locals to shop local and to take the Reno Local Pledge.

According to a news release announcing the campaign, the hope is that residents will be encouraged to, when possible, support small businesses in the region rather than shopping at larger competitors. They also suggest an online show of support through positive online reviews and social media shares. Shopping at locally-owned businesses keeps an estimated $68 of every $100 spent in the community, versus just $43 when spent at a national chain store, the statement notes.

Locals can commit to five specific actions listed in the Reno Local Pledge over the coming weeks and months to help area businesses. The pledge reads:

I’ll continue to take my personal safety and the safety of those around me seriously.

As my budget permits, I’ll visit at least one Reno business each week (restaurants, retailers, service providers, farmers, ranchers and farmer’s markets).

When I consider buying a gift for someone I care about, I will consider local options first.

I will use my digital presence (likes, comments, saves, shares, and reviews) to support Reno businesses, artisans and people that enrich my life and community.

If I see someone in need and I can help them, I will try.

“We all have to buy groceries or items for our day-to-day lives, and buying those things locally certainly goes a long way,” said Michael Tragash, community manager for Yelp Reno. “I also think that, as individuals in the community, we underestimate the value of our social equity; both in terms of sharing positive reviews and broadcasting our love for shops on social media. Those free but powerful actions help drive business into these storefronts and remind the owners that their efforts matter. Keeping local businesses top of mind keep the wheels of our local economy moving forward.”

Tragash said he’s heard some restaurants have gotten spikes in sales after positive online mentions, either via review sites or personal social media accounts.

Individuals are encouraged to follow @RenoLovesLocal on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about how they can help local businesses, whether it be financially or through no-cost activities. They can also share various posts, use the #RenoLocalPledge hashtag, and tag @RenoLovesLocal on posts in support of local businesses.

Those who wish to take the pledge but do not have social media accountscan do so here.