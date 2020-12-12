Residential communities spread joy by hosting contactless toy drive (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Standard Management Company (SMC) partners with Toys for Tots to collect toys that will be given out as gifts to those families and children who are less fortunate this holiday season. Until Dec. 15, SMC will be collecting toys from properties in both Reno and Las Vegas. With contactless and social distancing procedures in place, listed SMC properties will be drop off locations and open to the community.

From Dec. 4, 2020 – Dec. 15, 2020, please see locations in Reno where the community may donate:

Eastland Hills:1855 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV

Verona:1475 Vista Del Rancho Parkway, Sparks, NV

Boulders:4775 Summit Ridge Drive, Reno, NV

Spring Villas:431 Spring Villas Drive, Sparks, NV

Even during these difficult times, SMC strives to give less fortunate children in the community a message of hope and a brighter season.

“Each toy collected in both Reno and Las Vegas from our properties will be given to children in those communities,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations. “This is our way of bringing joy to our community and our neighbors!”

