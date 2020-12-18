Reno Resilient is keeping kids cozy with winter essentials (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Reno Resilient partners with Alice Smith Elementary school in Washoe County to collect winter essentials that will be given to elementary students in need this winter season. Throughout the rest of December and into January, items will be available to purchase on a virtual Amazon store to align with appropriate safety guidelines.

To keep the community resilient, giving back to local students this season will make a significant impact. Reno Resilient is passionate about connecting and educating the community by giving back and spreading positivity.

“Through these difficult times, our team is happy to help in any way by providing essentials like, socks, gloves, and hats to kids in need,” said Jaclyn Trice, Founder of Muse Group. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with teachers and staff from Alice Smith Elementary to help us with this drive!”

To donate, please visit our virtual Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/01rV28I?ref_=wl_share.

