Reno Jazz Orchestra presents two free virtual holiday variety shows (sponsored)

The Reno Jazz Orchestra continues its quest to keep the spirit of the season alive this year through its virtual production of two free Holiday Variety Shows on Dec. 19 and 20. Each show is different from the other and can be accessed each day online at RenoJazzOrchestra.org.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, the first of two 90-minute productions will include performances by Susan Mazer and Dallas Smith (“Mazer & Smith”) with Andy Heglund playing unique interpretations of holiday classics that include Klezmer music as well. This production will also feature Scot Marshall starring as “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” with his son Graham Marshall on violin, Julien Knowles on trumpet, Ron Savage on keyboards, and Andy Heglund playing the drums.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, a completely different show begins at 2 p.m. and will feature favorite holiday music and songs. Performing within this 90-minute show are guest vocalist Carolyn Dolan, with Peter Supersano playing the piano, bassist Hans Halt, Andy Heglund on the drums, and the horn trio of Jim Garaventa Julien Knowles, and John Bennum. All instrumentalists are prestigious members of the Reno Jazz Orchestra.

“We could not let the holiday season go by without a celebrative show,” said Dallas Smith, president of the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Board of Directors. “Although we are offering the show for free, there will be an opportunity for the viewers to donate to our non-profit organization to keep productions like these and all our critical student education programs thriving through 2021 and beyond.”

The Reno Jazz Orchestra has been based in Northern Nevada for over 20 years and includes musicians who have performed and traveled the world with acts such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Natalie Cole, Luciano Pavarotti, and other legendary performers.

