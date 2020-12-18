Record number of deaths from COVID-19 reported today

The Washoe County Health District today reported 15 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the past day. The 15 deaths brings the county total to 404 people who have died from COVID-19 since March.

Today marks the highest number of deaths in any one day. The previous high of 10 deaths was reported on both Dec. 2 and 9, 2020.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates the region is still experiencing dangerously high numbers of new cases and a high daily average trend. The numbers have dropped from peaks in Nov. but still remain above 300 new cases per day, a trend seen since Nov. 9.

There were 512 new cases reported today, and the seven-day moving average is listed at 373, down from a high of 532 on Nov. 27.

The Nevada Hospital Association continues to show high numbers of patients being treated for COVID-19, with 75% of licensed beds occupied in Washoe County hospitals and 87% of staffed beds occupied.