Pinehaven Fire: Division of Insurance offers assistance, resources

Homeowners affected by the recent Pinehaven Fire in west Reno who are filing claims with their insurance companies are also encouraged to contact Nevada’s Division of Insurance for additional support.

The Division can answer questions about insurance or assist with insurance claims. It has also provided a list of recommendations for homeowners to take action after a fire:

Report a claim to their insurance company or local agent. Have a copy of their policy and home inventory on hand. If they cannot find the company or agent’s number, they can call the Division of Insurance.

A policy provision requires the prevention of further damage or theft. Make temporary repairs or arrange for a licensed professional to do so, if necessary, to prevent further damage. Save all receipts for your repairs.

Take photos of the damage and remove undamaged personal property if the home cannot be secured.

Do not dispose of property until an insurance adjuster has reviewed it for the claim.

If other lodging is needed, keep records of expenses and all receipts. Home and renter insurance generally provide coverage for expenses like meals, rent and transportation.

If there is no home inventory, begin making a list of items going room by room from memory. Include as much detail as possible, like where and when the item was purchased, the cost, brand name and model.

Officials also recommend following COVID-19 safety protocols should homeowners need to meet with an insurance claims adjuster in person.

Additional tips and resources are available from the Division online at http://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/File-Claim/. Homeowners can also contact the Division at [email protected] or call (888) 872-3234 with questions about coverages in their policy or to get help with a claim.