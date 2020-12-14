fbpx
PHOTOS: Washoe ArTrail

By Ty O'Neil
What remains of an Airmail Arrow along the Washoe ArTrail. Image: Ty O'Neil

It’s been just over a year since the ribbon-cutting on the Washoe ArTrail, a 200-mile jaunt through Reno, Sparks, Gerlach and spaces in between that highlights area art installations along with the area’s culture and history.

The project, a collaboration between local governments, arts, tribal and environmental organizations, features a map identifying points of interest and story circles featuring local storytellers. It also features a handful of sculptures, scenic vistas and miles of walking and hiking trails.

This Is Reno’s Ty O’Neil took a trip along the Washoe ArTrail this month and shares images of the trail in the gallery below. To learn more about the Washoe ArTrail, watch story circles or access the map, visit https://www.washoecounty.us/mgrsoff/artrail.php.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

