PHOTOS: Making spirits bright

Some local homeowners are doing their best to give the community a festive boost this holiday season. As with many other years, they’ve loaded their homes with lights and created seasonal scenes both humorous and comforting. For many, the light displays are a welcome respite in what’s been described by some as a “dark winter” at the end of a difficult year.

Check out these light displays on homes in the Hidden Valley Parade of Lights in south Reno and Highland Ranch Homeowners Association in Sun Valley.