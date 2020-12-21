fbpx
Home > Photo Gallery > PHOTOS: Making spirits bright
Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Making spirits bright

By Eric Marks
By Eric Marks Published: Last Updated on
Santa holiday lights
Image: Eric Marks

Some local homeowners are doing their best to give the community a festive boost this holiday season. As with many other years, they’ve loaded their homes with lights and created seasonal scenes both humorous and comforting. For many, the light displays are a welcome respite in what’s been described by some as a “dark winter” at the end of a difficult year.

Check out these light displays on homes in the Hidden Valley Parade of Lights in south Reno and Highland Ranch Homeowners Association in Sun Valley.

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

Related

St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer unique gifts (sponsored)

Mayor lights city Christmas tree in small ceremony (photos)

Christmas spirit restored for local glass artist

PHOTOS: Holiday cheer at Summit tree lighting

PHOTOS: Christmas Lights in Reno

Reno firefighters’ Christmas food basket program an 80-year tradition

Share via
Send this to a friend