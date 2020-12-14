Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence receives grant to help victim survivors find secure homes (sponsored)

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) receives a $2,000 grant from NV Energy, to support an Economic Justice – Housing Project. This project development creates a primer and online trainings for advocates to help domestic violence survivors find a safe, long-term home.

This monetary grant from NV Energy aims to provide advocates resource documents and interactive, virtual training courses that help victim survivors find a home. The goal of these online courses enables participants to understand the need for domestic or sexual violence victims and survivors to have a goal of rental housing or ownership of housing that is safe, healthy and affordable.

Please note resource documents and pages are only open to program and members only. Become a program member atncedsv.org.

“We know there is a need for affordable housing in Nevada and last year there were 938 unmet requests for shelter for victim survivors,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “This training will assist advocates in learning what resources they have to access secure, safe and long-term housing for these survivors.”

“Last year, 98 advocates enrolled in our Advocate Certificate Program and over half of those advocates completed the training by the end of the year,” said Meuschke. “Through this program, it is significant to us to help victim-survivors acquire safe and affordable housing.”