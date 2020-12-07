Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence aims to end violence against women through 16 Days of Activism (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

In their effort to stop domestic violence against women and girls, the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is partnering with the Domestic Violence Resource Center and the Zonta Club of Greater Reno for a community-wide observance during the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence”.

“In 2012, Zonta International created a worldwide campaign to support the 16 Days movement, called ‘Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women’,” said Joy Orlich, President, Zonta Club of Greater Reno. “The signature color is orange, and events will be held in over 60 countries around the world, with one message, ‘Let’s end gender violence’!”

FromWednesday, November 25, 2020toThursday, December 10, 2020, NCEDSV, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, and Zonta Club of Greater Reno raised awareness of gender violence to inspire community involvement through the dedicated actions below:

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (IDEVAG), on November 25, 2020, kicked off the 16 days of activism. IDEVAG aimed to raise awareness through the 2020 UNiTE Campaign Theme: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” with the UN Women organization.

On November 30, 2020, the Zonta Club of Greater Reno and the Domestic Violence Resource Center partnered together for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Virtual Event – “How do we say NO to Gender Violence?” This interactive forum was a Facebook live-streamed event that included a panel of local experts and service providers, where viewers were invited to “Add your Voice” to the conversation, via posts and chat box comments.

This year, for Giving Tuesday, NCEDSV teamed up with The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) to encourage communities to take part in supporting survivors and domestic violence organizations by using the #GiveForDV hashtag.

The purpose of these 16 days is to create a worldwide observance and increase visibility across all communities. The calls to action bring individuals together to support involved organizations and women survivors.

“Partnering with these organizations inspires us to continue to support survivors and to educate our communities to end violence against women,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “We aim to make a positive impact, nationwide, starting with our communities.”

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more, visit ncedsv.org.

About the Domestic Violence Resource Center

Founded in 1977 as the Committee to Aid Abused Women (CAAW), the Domestic Violence Resource Center focuses exclusively on domestic violence victims and their families and is accessible 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Domestic Violence Resource Center’s mission statement is to, “Rebuild safe and hopeful lives for victims of family violence.” To learn more, visit https://domesticviolenceresourcecenter.org/

About Zonta Club of Greater Reno

Zonta International is a service organization dedicated to empowering women and ending gender violence. Founded in 1919, Zonta has over 28,000 members in 60 countries. The Greater Reno club was established in 1992 and has raised over $250,000 to support local and international service projects and educational programs. To learn more visit www.zonta.org.

