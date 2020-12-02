fbpx
News

NDOT seeking public opinion on Spaghetti Bowl

By Carla O'Day
Spaghetti Bowl
Reno's spaghetti bowl.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in a virtual information meeting that starts this week for the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.

The project at the junction of U.S. 395 and Interstate 80 is expected to address traffic backups in the Truckee Meadows. The following improvements are scheduled during the next two years:

  • Adding lanes to the eastbound exit from I-80 to U.S. 395 southbound
  • Adding lanes and shoulders on U.S. 395 southbound from I-80 to Vassar Street
  • Re-striping Wells Avenue to the I-80 eastbound on-ramp and increasing number of lanes to U.S. 395 southbound
  • Separating ramps for access to and from U.S. 395 at the Second Street/Glendale Avenue interchange and Mill Street
  • Build noise walls and repair pavement

The public can access additional information online, learn more about the project, obtain the latest information on construction and traffic controls, and provide feedback.

The virtual meeting site, https://ndotspaghettibowl.com, will be live Dec. 3 to 17 and available in both English and Spanish.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 775-636-4202. Those without internet access can call for written meeting material.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

