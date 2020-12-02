NDOT seeking public opinion on Spaghetti Bowl

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in a virtual information meeting that starts this week for the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.

The project at the junction of U.S. 395 and Interstate 80 is expected to address traffic backups in the Truckee Meadows. The following improvements are scheduled during the next two years:

Adding lanes to the eastbound exit from I-80 to U.S. 395 southbound

Adding lanes and shoulders on U.S. 395 southbound from I-80 to Vassar Street

Re-striping Wells Avenue to the I-80 eastbound on-ramp and increasing number of lanes to U.S. 395 southbound

Separating ramps for access to and from U.S. 395 at the Second Street/Glendale Avenue interchange and Mill Street

Build noise walls and repair pavement

The public can access additional information online, learn more about the project, obtain the latest information on construction and traffic controls, and provide feedback.

The virtual meeting site, https://ndotspaghettibowl.com, will be live Dec. 3 to 17 and available in both English and Spanish.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 775-636-4202. Those without internet access can call for written meeting material.