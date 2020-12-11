National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges form new ad hoc committees to strengthen partnerships with court management and tribal courts (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has announced the creation of two ad hoc committees, the Court Management Committee and the Tribal-State Partnerships Committee, to strengthen partnerships with the nation’s court management and tribal court systems, respectively.

“The members of the NCJFCJ’s committees steer the work of the organization, bringing forth recent research and trends, current and upcoming legislation, and innovative practices in the juvenile and family court system,” said Judge Dan H. Michael, NCJFCJ president. “As judicial officers, we are only as effective as our staff, court managers, and national counterparts, especially those in our tribal and sovereign nations.”

The Court Management Committee was established to advance the work of court administration and judicial leadership. It assists the NCJFCJ in understanding issues that are common to the courts and their personnel while promoting strong relationships between court management and judicial officers.

“Just as the judge is a critical part of the judicial system, so are the staff and court professionals that support judges in their roles,” said T.J. BeMent, president, National Association for Court Management (NACM). “With our NCJFCJ partnership, NACM and our membership of court professionals will help increase awareness of court management’s role in operating our courts efficiently and effectively.”

The Tribal-State Partnerships Committee is established to promote and strengthen the partnerships between state and tribal court systems. It assists the NCJFCJ and the National American Indian Court Judges Association (NAICJA) in addressing this unique government-to-government relationship and identifying strategies for increased collaboration across issues that affect tribal youth and families.

“NAICJA is not only committed to training and educating our state and tribal judiciaries, but also ensuring that best outcomes are possible for our children and families,” said Judge Richard Blake, president, NAICJA. “We have been proud partners of the NCJFCJ and we applaud their effort and commitment in creating this ad hoc committee. This will be an opportunity to jointly reach state judiciaries while also including and highlighting our tribal judiciaries, practices, and the spirit of equity.”

“These two new committees will not only expand the NCJFCJ’s work and our group of court professionals, but they will also best identify and address the challenges that affect children, families, and survivors of violence in our state and tribal judicial system,” said Judge Michael.

The Court Management and Tribal-State Partnerships ad hoc committees join a wide variety of other committees. NCJFCJ members can join, assist, and advise the work of the NCJFCJ and stay informed about substantive areas of law, procedure, or practice. For a complete list of NCJFCJ committees visit https://www.ncjfcj.org/about/committees/.

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ)

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.

