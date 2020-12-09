My Golf Passport expands access to region’s golf courses, proceeds to nonprofit (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The one-time purchase offers consumers a year of savings

for golf, restaurants and distilleries

A collaborationfrom two notable Reno professionals, Jaci Goodman and Larry DeVincenzi, is offering individuals the chance to save money at 10 regional golf courses including Whitehawk Ranch, Grizzly Ranch Golf Club and Edgewood Tahoe. My Golf Passport is priced at $59.95 and allows individuals to frequent participating courses at discounted rates throughout 2021.

The passport also loops in reduced pricing from providers such as the Trevino Golf Institute, TOP GOLF Swing Suite at the Silver Legacy Resort as well as restaurants, including Brothers BBQ, Washoe Public House and Beefy’s and distilleries such as High Mark Distillery.

Twenty percent of proceeds from purchases will go to First Tee of Northern Nevada, a nonprofit that teaches the importance of values such as integrity, respect and perseverance to children through the game of golf.

“We’ve been working on this initiative since January of 2020 and even though we couldn’t have anticipated the pandemic, it became pretty clear during our efforts that golf was a viable option for helping our community stay healthy and routing dollars to businesses,” said co-creator Jaci Goodman, publisher and advertising director ofedible Reno-Tahoe. “Plus, the First Tee of Northern Nevada is an integral part of our community. I served on the First Tee fundraising board for about two years and I saw the difference it made in children’s lives.”

Goodman approached friend Larry DeVincenzi, owner ofLarry DeVincenzi marketing & mediaandDue Forze, with this notion of a product that could open up options to area golfers. The two began collaborating on format, pricing and partners, then put in place public-facing components including a website and social media presences. As the weather turned, conversations with courses picked up speed.

Passports are now at the printer to be available in time for holiday gifting. Sponsor support for the effort includes home community developerToll Brothers, locally owned Czyz’s Appliance, andSOL cannabis. To view the full list of discounts,click here.

“It’s been good to have an alternate project to focus on during everything 2020 has thrown our way,” said DeVincenzi. “Right now, statistics show us that healthier bodies are able to withstand COVID-19 a little easier, so supporting healthy activities like golf and making game play more possible for our citizens seems like a good way to channel my energy.”

Goodman stressed that the courses, restaurants and promotional partners could benefit from having new players frequent their establishments.

“This year has been a financial roller coaster for everyone,” said Goodman. “I’m happy to encourage individuals to use their dollars in ways that extend the lives of local businesses. While we hope people buy passports to gift the golfers in their life as the holidays approach, we also hope they realize the real gift is in supporting local businesses and in giving this nonprofit a financial shot at weathering 2021.”

To learn more about My Golf Passport, visit atwww.mygolfpassport.com.

About My Golf Passport

My Golf Passport is the link aficionado’s passport to golf in the Sierra. My Golf Passport provides passport holders with course discounts and special offers that improve their game and expose them to additional courses in the region. Discounts are designed to encourage golfers to play more consistently in 2021 while supporting local business and the First Tee of Northern Nevada, a nonprofit that teaches values of integrity, responsibility and dedication through the game of golf. To learn more, visitwww.mygolfpassport.com.

About First Tee of Northern Nevada

First Tee Northern Nevada is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that teaches young people ages 7-17 life skills including honesty, respect, confidence, and sportsmanship through the game of golf. The First Tee of Northern Nevada will never turn a child away because of the inability to pay. The Northern Nevada Youth Golf Foundation was founded in 1998 to create a Chapter of the First Tee in the Northern Nevada area. In August 2005, First Tee Northern Nevada was recognized as an official chapter of First Tee. Our vision is to instill The First Tee Nine Core Values and thereby provide the vehicle through which young people can achieve their dreams, thrive socially, excel academically and athletically, and become successful adults with integrity, strong family values, and a commitment to our community. Learn more atwww.firstteenorthernenvada.org.

