KTMB’s Christmas tree recycling returns Saturday

Preparations are already underway for the region’s popular after-Christmas tradition – tree recycling. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program beings Saturday, Dec. 26 and continues through Jan. 10, 2021.

Volunteers will take up collection stations at six drop-off locations throughout the Truckee Meadows from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Residential Christmas trees delivered for recycling should be free of ornaments, nails, stands, tinsel and flocking, and people are asked to wear masks when dropping off those trees. Commercial tree lots can deliver trees to RT Donovan in Sparks.

A suggested $3 donation per tree helps to cover costs of the program, and each donation will be matched by the NV Energy Foundation.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the event at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer atktmb.org/volunteer. This year volunteers will be wearing masks and working in limited group sizes.

Drop-off locations include: