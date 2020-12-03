IBEW Local 401 donates more than $6,000 to Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

When International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 401 learned about Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG) and its mission to help students achieve a North Star future, the union of electrical workers became passionate about partnering with the education-based nonprofit for a fundraising opportunity, which resulted in a donation totaling $6,250.

After becoming inspired by the uplifting success stories from students, IBEW decided to donate all proceeds from their annual golf tournament to J4NG. The tournament took place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Red Hawk Golf Course in Reno. Nearly 100 golfers participated in the tournament with efforts to raise money for the J4NG program that is widely recognized for academic achievement and graduation success within public schools across the state.

The donation was presented to the organization on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Joint Apprenticeship Training Center by IBEW’s business manager Jacob Haas, and accepted by J4NG’s regional director Jim Dahl.

“IBEW believes that all students should be supported throughout their education to help discover their passions and to become aware of the diverse career options after high school,” said Haas. “We commend J4NG for their dedication to helping Nevada’s youth and were eager to support the organization through a fun day of golf.”

J4NG was grateful for the support of IBEW’s partnership and donation.

“On behalf of J4NG, we thank IBEW for the generous donation and support for our students and program,” said Dahl. “This contribution will directly impact our students in need by providing resources that will help them remain on the path to success.”

Despite the growing challenges of the pandemic, J4NG has remained triumphant in student achievement this year and received the highest recognition award from the national organization, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), for surpassing a high standard of metrics across five different categories. Tax-deductible donations may be made online to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit at www.J4NG.org.

About J4NG

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG or formerly JAG Nevada), is a statewide nonprofit part of the national organization, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). J4NG empowers positive futures for Nevada’s youth by working with students to achieve graduation and find career pathways. J4NG helps Nevada students reach their potential using in-depth mentoring, instruction, data-driven strategies and long-term support. 48 schools across Nevada offer JAG programs through J4NG, serving more than 3,300 students. J4NG students receive over 120+ hours of career readiness instruction, guidance and support through graduation and the first 12 months after graduation.

About IBEW

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) represents approximately 775,000 members and retirees who work in a wide variety of fields, including construction, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcasting, railroads and government.

