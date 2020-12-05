Health is our greatest wealth (opinion)

Submitted by Kaitlyn Shikada, D.C. of Family First Chiropractic

The biggest thing that this year, even just these last few weeks, has likely taught us all in northern Nevada is what truly matters most… that our greatest wealth is health.

Without our individual health or that of our entire community, we do not have freedom–freedom to hug the people we love, freedom to do the things we enjoy, freedom to live the life we work so hard to create. So for everyone, if you are back to work in the office or still at home, here are five tips for you to start adding to your bank of health and ultimately, have freedom for your life.

1. Drink more water.

Did you know, our bodies are about 70% water? Staying properly hydrated is necessary for your body to function optimally.

Drink at least half your bodyweight in ounces of water everyday (ex. 150 lbs. = 75 oz. water), and even more if you are exercising. Consider adding a pinch of Pink Himalayan salt and ¼ freshly squeezed lemon to it for some electrolytes!

2. Eat well.

How many of you struggle with social distancing…from your refrigerator? Stick to a routine of eating (like eating only between the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.) AND ask yourself, “Am I actually hungry?” before opening the fridge for the 17th time in an hour.

Schedule meal breaks and take them away from your desk so you can fully be present with your meal. Our bodies need to be in a restful state to digest properly, and taking quick bites in between writing emails is not it.

You are what you eat! Avoid sugary, processed foods and increase your organic vegetable and fruit intake to support your body and immune system. Fuel your body with nutrients, not toxins. Food is thy medicine!

3. Movement.

Movement is LIFE. If your lifestyle doesn’t naturally make you move (like the majority of Americans), set an alarm on your phone to get up every 20-30 minutes to move your body regularly. Sitting or standing for more than 30 minutes starts to weaken muscles that stabilize your spine.

Whether working from home or back at your cubicle, make your workstation ergonomically friendly; keep your computer or laptop at eye level, wrists/elbows/shoulders at a 90-degree angle, and keep both feet on the ground with 90 degrees of knee bend.

Keep a normal exercise routine: that can be walking 30 minutes every day, doing some light movement before starting work, or even a family dance party!

4. Recuperation.

If you are like most people, one thing you got more of during quarantine was sleep. Didn’t it feel good? Our bodies need rest and recuperation to refuel our energy to do the things we love.

As adults, we should be getting 7-9 hours of sleep every day. Sleeping enough was easy when we didn’t have to wake up early for work, but it is still just as, if not, more important to get adequate sleep. Prioritize your recovery so that you can show up as your best for the people and things that you love.

5. Get Fresh Air and Sunshine!

Grounding in Mother Nature has countless benefits to our overall health and well-being. Respect social distancing BUT get those essential nutrients you need!

Sunshine promotes Vitamin D production, which is critical for many processes in our bodies, including our Immune Systems. It feels like we’ve been getting less oxygen behind those masks, so get outside and take a deep breath!

Let’s use these new 2020 experiences to feel empowered, prioritize our own health like never before, and create our very best new “normals.” A healthier Reno, a healthier Nevada, a healthier country starts with you.

Chiropractor Kaitlyn Shikada of Family First Chiropractic is dedicated to educating and empowering local families to be well-adjusted, connected and living life at their greatest and truest expression.

