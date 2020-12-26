fbpx
Home > Sponsored > Greater Nevada Credit Union helps people live greater through Greater Giving donations (sponsored)
Sponsored

Greater Nevada Credit Union helps people live greater through Greater Giving donations (sponsored)

By KPS3
By KPS3
Greater Giving Donations Drive

SPONSORED POST

Greater Nevada Credit Union’s passion for Helping More People Live Greater goes beyond the financial services and products that we offer. We also take pride in supporting our local communities and organizations throughout the year.

This holiday season, our Greater Giving donations drive collected more than 450 gallons of food, toys and clothing (and two toddler bikes!) that went directly to local nonprofits in our Nevada communities.

Our Greater Nevada Credit Union branches, Greater Nevada Mortgage offices and nonprofit recipients included:

• Double R Greater Nevada Mortgage Office – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Fernley Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Golden Valley Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Northwest Reno Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• South Reno Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Spanish Springs Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Vista Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots
• Eagle Station Branch & Offices – Advocates to End Domestic Violence
• Silver Sage Greater Nevada Mortgage Office – Advocates to End Domestic Violence
• North Carson Branch – Friends in Service Helping (FISH)
• Minden Branch – Carson Valley Community Food Closet
• Dayton Branch – Ron Wood Family Resource Center
• Elko Branch – Friends in Service Helping (FISH) and Communities in Schools Northeastern Nevada
• Wendover Branch – Santa’s Helpers and the West Wendover Fire Department

GNCU would like to thank our entire community for Living Greater and contributing back to these organizations. 

Learn more about our Greater Nevada Credit Union branch locations and Greater Nevada Mortgage offices.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3

KPS3 is a digital-first agency with roots in the written word, delivering purposeful marketing, branding and public relations focused on moving companies toward universal growth. KPS3 knows that opportunity can be found through data. We help companies act on that data to connect brand-centric creative with quantifiable insights, driving bottom line results. KPS3 brings insights to life. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

Related

USDA recognizes Greater Commercial Lending as #1 business and industry...

Residential communities spread joy by hosting contactless toy drive (sponsored)

Stroudwater Associates partners with Greater Commercial Lending to help rural...

Greater Nevada providing special Disaster Loan Program for northern Nevada...

Greater Nevada Credit Union ignites Audacity Fund Reno with $25,000...

Greater Nevada Credit Union announces Michael Thomas as Vice President...

Share via
Send this to a friend