Greater Nevada Credit Union helps people live greater through Greater Giving donations (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Greater Nevada Credit Union’s passion for Helping More People Live Greater goes beyond the financial services and products that we offer. We also take pride in supporting our local communities and organizations throughout the year.

This holiday season, our Greater Giving donations drive collected more than 450 gallons of food, toys and clothing (and two toddler bikes!) that went directly to local nonprofits in our Nevada communities.

Our Greater Nevada Credit Union branches, Greater Nevada Mortgage offices and nonprofit recipients included:

• Double R Greater Nevada Mortgage Office – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Fernley Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Golden Valley Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Northwest Reno Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• South Reno Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Spanish Springs Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Vista Branch – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Toys for Tots

• Eagle Station Branch & Offices – Advocates to End Domestic Violence

• Silver Sage Greater Nevada Mortgage Office – Advocates to End Domestic Violence

• North Carson Branch – Friends in Service Helping (FISH)

• Minden Branch – Carson Valley Community Food Closet

• Dayton Branch – Ron Wood Family Resource Center

• Elko Branch – Friends in Service Helping (FISH) and Communities in Schools Northeastern Nevada

• Wendover Branch – Santa’s Helpers and the West Wendover Fire Department

GNCU would like to thank our entire community for Living Greater and contributing back to these organizations.

Learn more about our Greater Nevada Credit Union branch locations and Greater Nevada Mortgage offices.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.