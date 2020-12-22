fbpx
Free parking for holiday shoppers

By ThisIsReno

Parking meters in downtown Reno will display “Free Parking,” through Saturday. And no, it’s not a joke or an error.

The City of Reno is waiving parking meter fees today through Saturday (they’re already free on Christmas and on Sundays). Officials hope free parking will encourage residents to support local businesses in the area as they wrap up their holiday shopping.

Meters in downtown Reno from the area south of Interstate 80 to Liberty Street will offer free parking.

Normal operations resume Monday, Dec. 28.

