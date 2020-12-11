Extension recaps 2020 business changes in town hall

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Business Development Program hosts another in its series of town halls to support small business owners. The next free sessions are Wednesday, Dec. 16 with one in English and a second in Spanish.

Panelists will recap major business developments in 2020 and discuss potential adjustments business owners may make for 2021.

“Especially now, as businesses look to starting the new year, they need to be mindful of all that’s transpired this year – changes in consumer behavior, regulations, loans – as they plan for next year,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “We think it can spur some thought and discussion resulting in them making some small adjustments that can help their bottom line in the new year.”

According to Borden, the town halls, which have been ongoing since the start of the pandemic in April, are also intended to offer networking opportunities to participants. He encourages attendees to be prepared to share their unmet business needs as well.

The English-language session will be at 9 a.m., and the Spanish-language session will be at 2:30 p.m.

Panelists on hand for the 9 a.m., English-language session will include:

From the Nevada Department of Business and Industry – Marcel Schaerer, deputy director

From Prestamos – Noe Gonzalez, senior business advisor

From StartupNV/AngelNV – Jeff Saling, founder

From DreamSpring – Jeremy McVeety, community lending officer

From the State of Nevada – Angelia Yllas, workers’ compensation statewide enforcement chief

From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate



Alfredo Cedeño, Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist, will be one of the presenters at the Spanish-language online town hall for small businesses on Dec. 16.

Panelists on hand for the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language session will include:

From the Small Business Administration – Alfredo Cedeño, outreach/marketing specialist

From the Nevada Department of Business and Industry – Miriam Hickerson, state ombudsman of consumer affairs for minorities

From DreamSpring – Jessica Lubbe, loan officer

From the State of Nevada – Angelia Yllas, workers’ compensation statewide enforcement chief

From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate



The town halls usually run about an hour. To register:

For the 9 a.m., English-language town hall, go tohttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dMeTPeCNSaaHyppfZBEOLg.

For the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, go tohttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C4to-QcIQwqM_cm4a31WKg.



For more information, go to the ExtensionBusiness Development Programwebsite atextension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information,email Bordenat[email protected].