Extension offers free small business town hall on year-end planning

Small businesses can get free year-end business planning support Wednesday during a free town hall hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Business Development Program. The session is online Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. A second session in Spanish is next Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Buddy Borden, an economic development specialist with the Extension, said a variety of presenters will discuss changes to tax regulations and shifts in marketing and operations to accommodate online sales

“This is the time of year when businesses are looking at their tax filing for the year, as well as planning for the coming year – what adjustments to make to their marketing and other business operations,” said Borden. “With all the changes this pandemic has brought to our business landscape, business owners have a lot to consider as they wrap up 2020. During these sessions, we’ll focus a lot on taxes and marketing, but also take questions on other issues small businesses may be grappling with as they make year-end decisions and prepare for 2021.”

Panelists include:

From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate (both sessions)

From the Small Business Administration – Saul Ramos, deputy director (English-language session only); and Alfredo Cedeño, outreach/marketing specialist (Spanish-language session only)

The town halls usually run about an hour. To register:

For the 9 a.m., Dec. 2, English-language town hall, go tohttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jrFMza6ZQHOnAp1kHNPjNA.

For the 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Spanish-language town hall, go tohttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S8EUTUs3QbCRwq_px57yOg.

Extension has been offering a series of online town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” since April. For more information, go to the ExtensionBusiness Development Programwebsite atextension.unr.edu/busdev.