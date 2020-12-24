fbpx
Home > News > County’s COVID response staff, volunteers receive vaccine (photos)
News

County’s COVID response staff, volunteers receive vaccine (photos)

By Eric Marks
Henry Westcott, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran and volunteer at the county's COVID-19 testing site, was among the first to be vaccinated in Washoe County on Dec. 23, 2020.
Henry Westcott, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran and volunteer at the county's COVID-19 testing site, was among the first to be vaccinated in Washoe County on Dec. 23, 2020. Image: Eric Marks

On Wednesday, Washoe County public health nurses and aides began vaccination of frontline health workers and COVID response volunteers, the first of thousands of doses they’ll likely administer over the coming months.

James English, regional operations chief for COVID-19 Response for Washoe County, said the county had received more than 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those doses of the vaccine will be distributed to individuals prioritized as Tier 1 by the state following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes health care workers and first responders.

Among those vaccinated was Henry Westcott, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran. Westcott has been volunteering at the county’s POST for COVID-19 testing since it opened.

Vaccination is happening at the county’s POD (Point of Distribution) at the Reno Livestock Events Center over the next few weeks, or until “such time as we run out” English explained. Although there are plans in the works for future vaccine distribution sites, the location will serve as the principal distribution center through Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels of vaccination. The parking lot facility and POD dispensaries can serve between 150 to 300 cars each hour for drive-through vaccination.

Earlier this week, however, district health officer Kevin Dick pleaded with the community to be patient when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. He said health district phones have been inundated with calls from residents about vaccination, but that the department would not be deviating from the tiered vaccination plan provided by the state.  

More information on the County’s COVID vaccination plan and details on tier priority are available online at: https://www.washoecounty.us/health/programs-and-services/ephp/communicable-diseases-and-epidemiology/educational-materials/COVID-19-vaccine.php

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

