Cities, Walgreens partner for free COVID-19 testing for residents

By ThisIsReno
nasal swab
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Eight area Walgreens stores are offering residents free COVID-19 testing thanks to a distribution of CARES Act funding from the cities of Reno and Sparks.

Walgreens’ COVID-19 testing is limited and requires an appointment, which can be made up to three days in advance at Walgreens.com/COVID19testing. The site will begin taking appointments on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Residents will self-administer the nasal swab test at the pharmacy’s drive-through area. The service is also available for children as young as 3, but a parent or guardian will need to administer the nasal swab for the child.

“This exciting and necessary partnership will help alleviate the strain on Washoe County Health District and our hospitals, while providing a better understanding of how COVID-19 is moving through our community,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.

Participating Walgreens locations:

In Reno:

  • 12645 S. Virginia St.
  • 10370 N. McCarran Blvd.
  • 750 N. Virginia St.
  • 305 Lemmon Dr.

In Sparks:

  • 2299 Oddie Blvd.
  • 9705 Pyramid Way
  • 3000 Vista Blvd.
  • 292 Los Altos Pkwy.
ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

