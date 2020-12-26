Cities, Walgreens partner for free COVID-19 testing for residents

Eight area Walgreens stores are offering residents free COVID-19 testing thanks to a distribution of CARES Act funding from the cities of Reno and Sparks.

Walgreens’ COVID-19 testing is limited and requires an appointment, which can be made up to three days in advance at Walgreens.com/COVID19testing. The site will begin taking appointments on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Residents will self-administer the nasal swab test at the pharmacy’s drive-through area. The service is also available for children as young as 3, but a parent or guardian will need to administer the nasal swab for the child.

“This exciting and necessary partnership will help alleviate the strain on Washoe County Health District and our hospitals, while providing a better understanding of how COVID-19 is moving through our community,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.

Participating Walgreens locations:

In Reno:

12645 S. Virginia St.

10370 N. McCarran Blvd.

750 N. Virginia St.

305 Lemmon Dr.

In Sparks: