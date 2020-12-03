Brittany Silva promoted to VP, Client Strategy at KPS3 (sponsored)

fbpx
Brittany Silva promoted to VP, Client Strategy at KPS3

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has elevated Brittany Silva to vice president of client strategy, leading marketing efforts for KPS3’s growing team and its expansion of clients regionally and nationally.

Silva has more than a decade of successful marketing experience. She will collaborate and engage with clients across a multitude of industries and support the growth and success of their marketing communication efforts. In addition, she will work with the firm’s current client strategy team to ensure cohesive marketing communications strategy and process across KPS3’s client-based teams.

“Achieving real business goals is only possible with sound strategy, and Brittany knows how to lay that down for her clients,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO. “She has a way of bringing teams together and solving marketing challenges. I’m excited to see her strengths shine even brighter in this new role.”

Silva joined KPS3 in 2019 as account director. Prior to that, she was the marketing director at Ruby Seven Studios, where she was responsible for managing all marketing efforts, coordinating social media and leveraging relationships with casino partners. She has also served as marketing manager at D4 Advanced Media and Tomauri Inc. At Tomauri, Inc. she launched and branded new product lines, managed teams from Taiwan and China, executed B2B and B2C marketing plans, maintained websites and conducted market research.

Silva attended the University of Nevada, Reno and earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management in 2011 and her MBA in 2019. She currently is an adjunct professor of Marketing at the University of Nevada, Reno.

About KPS3

As an integrated marketing agency, KPS3 delivers purposeful branding, marketing and public relations focused on moving companies toward growth. KPS3 delivers opportunities through data, propelling companies to act on that data by connecting brand-centric creative and communications with quantifiable results. KPS3 brings insights to life. Learn more atkps3.com.

