Want to live at the Reno Experience District? Prices are starting at $1,900/month.

The Reno Experience District, formerly the Park Lane Mall site, is accepting applications for new residents. The cheapest unit listed, a 548 square foot, 1 bath studio, is advertised for nearly $1,900 per month.

The next size up, at 817 square feet, costs $2,400. Two bedroom units are listed at $2,820. Those units, in the Emory, which has apartments and lofts, have a move-in date of January, according to the company’s website.

This Is Reno questioned the developer of the Park Lane project three years ago about pricing for the units.

“It’s too early to say, and it will be what the market determines; however, units will be a range of efficient smaller spaces of studios and up to three bedroom units,” Chip Bowlby, of Reno Land, said at the time.

The project is still under construction and has since been rebranded as the Reno Experience District. The company website has the residences listed at the above prices now.

Plans revealed in 2019 show the former site of one of Reno’s most famous malls expecting to feature a 170-room hotel, a food hall and about 600 units in phase 1. Construction is anticipated to be finished in 2023.