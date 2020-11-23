VOA launches Share the Warmth fundraising campaign

This week Volunteers of American (VOA) launched their annual Share the Warmth campaign, a drive to provide warm clothing, hot meals and shelter for the area’s people living homeless, those with serious mental health challenges, and seniors and veterans. The campaign continues through Dec. 31, 2020.

COVID-19 restrictions have changed the campaign this year, and rather than collecting donated items, VOA will be working to raise $25,000 to purchase supplies. They’re relying on local donors and businesses to help out. Last year’s campaign provided resources for some 2,000 people.

“Every winter people die on the street in our community without shelter from the elements,” VOA stated, adding that nearly 1,000 people locally are sheltered from the cold on any given night. “This year significant efforts have been made to provide emergency housing, but needs are spiking. More families, men, women, seniors and veterans are facing unemployment, hunger, homelessness and hopelessness.”

In addition to providing warm meals and clothing, organizers say funds will also support, mental health counseling, job and housing referrals and other recovery programs that provide tools to end homelessness.

Community members interested in supporting Share the Warmth can make a gift through VOA’s donation page at voa-ncnn.org/sharethewarmth or by texting “sharethewarmth” to 44321. A matching gift has been provided allowing all donations over $150 to be matched dollar for dollar until Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information on donating or sponsoring the program, contact Linda Grace at (775) 327-4100 or [email protected].