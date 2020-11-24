UNR’s #COVIDCrew surveys young adults on pandemic impacts

A doughnut for their thoughts?

The Nevada Public Health Training Center, through its #COVIDCrew, is working to engage those ages 18 to 24 to participate in a COVID-19 Climate Survey. The #COVIDCrew said it hopes to gain a better understanding of how the coronavirus has impacted those in that age group and what ways the center can help.

To sweeten the request, the crew has partnered with DoughBoy Donuts on MaeAnne to provide the first 300 students who complete the survey card at the 5115 Mae Anne Ave. location a free donut and coffee.

“No one really knows how the students really feel,” Diana Sande, communications manager for #COVIDCrew, said. “There have been a lot of tough changes this year and we want the students’ voices to be heard. Some of the obstacles this year that have drastically changed the student experience include in-person sports fan prohibition, distance learning, virtual commencements, among others.”

NVPHTC, a part of the University of Nevada, Reno’sSchool of Community Health Sciences, says it will use the survey data to support the student body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #COVIDCrew also has a website,www.COVID-CREW.org,where people can purchase the trademarked masks which benefit aCOVID Relief Fundto continue to help families affected by the virus. The website also contains public health information, including a section on facts and myths related to COVID-19.

For more information, contact Sande at[email protected].