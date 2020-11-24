fbpx
Home > Featured > Sky Tavern prepares for annual ski swap fundraiser
Featured

Sky Tavern prepares for annual ski swap fundraiser

By Jeri Davis
By Jeri Davis
skiing
Photo by Slawek K on Unsplash

Sky Tavern, the local nonprofit that teaches kids to ski and snowboard, postponed its annual ski swap event this year in light of warnings and directives issued by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the 73-year-old organization has rescheduled the event for Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5. The ski swap event allows people to sell their old ski and snowboarding gear, as well as other snow sports equipment and apparel. Vendors, both local and national, also bring new gear to sell at discounted prices during the event.

An 18% fee on all items sold goes to Sky Tavern to support its programming. Proceeds from the ski swap will support the Jr. Ski Program, which is celebrating its 72nd anniversary this year.

The ski swap will take place at the former Sports Authority by Sam’s Club on Kietzke Lane.

Those who have items they’d like to sell can bring them to the former Sports Authority on Thursday, Dec. 3 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The swap opens to the public on Friday from 5-9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.—and those who wish to attend should be aware that the event will be following health protocols designed with COVID-19 safety and prevention in mind. Bring a mask. To learn more visit SkyTavern.org.

Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts have opened for the season. The safety protocols each are following can be found on their respective websites.

For the latest information on projected snowfall in the region, people can consult the Open Snow website, where California-based snowcaster Bryan Allegretto shares his predictions. For now, Allegretto reports that the region looks to be headed into a dry weather pattern through the first week of December.

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

Related

Sky Tavern elects Yale Spina as new board chair (sponsored)

Forever14 puts out call for teams, volunteers and sponsors (sponsored)

Sky Tavern needs ski instructors

Sky Tavern Ski Swap, Friday Nov. 22 & Saturday Nov....

Olympic Day Family Festival 2011 Coming to Reno June 25

Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition and Sky Tavern Junior Ski...

Share via
Send this to a friend