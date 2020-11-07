Schools shut down from COVID-19 spread

We need your help This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue ourreporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Reed High School has joined a list of schools being temporarily closed by the Washoe County School District as a result of COVID-19 cases. District officials confirmed to This Is Reno that Reed High School will be closed at least until Nov. 30.

While the school’s campus is not open, learning will continue. Reed students have been placed on full distance learning during the closure.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported on Friday that Spanish Springs High School and Marvin Picollo School had been shut down. Picollo, a school for children with disabilities, will be closed until Nov. 30. The district intends to tell families of students at Spanish Springs if they can expect to return to school on Monday.

The district sent the following message to families of students at Reed High School:

Dear families,

The Washoe County School District received word of several positive cases of COVID-19 at Reed High School. Therefore, we have made the careful decision to move all students and staff to distance learning starting on Monday, November 9 until Monday, November 30.

If your child begins to show symptoms, please notify the principal and contact Washoe County Health District at https://covid19washoe.com/ or call their hotline at 775-328-2427 to schedule a test.

Although the school board looks at a set of COVID-19 metrics similar to those available on the Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter and the state’s risk meter, the school board decided in September that it would not settle up on a threshold for metrics that could lead to a district-wide closure of schools for in-person learning.

WCSD schools are not the only ones in the valley to cease in-person learning. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School also closed its campus this week until Nov. 30 after seven people tested positive for COVID-19.