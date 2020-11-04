Reno theater companies launch fundraising campaign

It’s been seven months since the curtain abruptly dropped on Reno’s theater companies. They’re hanging in, but they are also hoping the spirit of theater will endure. This week, the trio of local theaters that launched Ghost Light TV—Brüka, Good Luck Macbeth and Reno Little Theater—are now asking the community for help to stay alive.

The three theater companies jointly decided to close on March 13 of this year, and since then have collectively lost close to $600,000.

“To say it is a very difficult time for our industry is a massive understatement,” the theater operators wrote in a statement. “It is our fervent hope that through this terrible time, we remember that as humans we have always, in our collective history, sought out live performance of every kind because we need each other, and we need that connection that only being in a space watching artists do their work can bring. If you support this campaign, when all of this is truly over, you will know that you did your part to ensure theatre lives on in Reno.”

The “I Saved Theatre” campaign is to sustain them through the winter months. The campaign offers “I Saved Theatre” apparel, including COVID-friendly masks, along with an opportunity to donate to the nonprofits.

Community and foundation donations and CARES Act funds have helped them to remain afloat so far.

While awaiting their return to the live stage, the groups have collaborated on the Ghost Light TV YouTube channel, producing short productions, interviews and more.



To access merchandise or support the theater companies, visit www.isavedtheatre.com