Reno entrepreneur launches mastermind group (sponsored)

BizGrowth Mastermind designed for Small Business Leaders and Start-Ups

Reno entrepreneur and marketing strategist Ira Gostin announced the formation of a small business and entrepreneur Mastermind group starting in January 2021. The group is called BizGrowth and was created specifically for small business owners, start-up leaders and entrepreneurs who are looking for a peer group to network with and learn how to grow their business.

Mastermind groups are not new but have gained popularity during the pandemic due to the inability for business owners to network in person. The format of the BizGrowth Mastermind is a weekly Zoom call with a private network group on a social platform. Gostin and guest speakers will present workshops with a variety of business topics directly targeted for small business owners.

“I’m so excited to be presenting this resource in our community,” said Gostin. “Because it is a virtual format, we can include entrepreneurs from all over the region as well. My goal is to provide BizGrowth as an invaluable resource to business owners and help them not just survive during these current times but thrive.”

Gostin operates Gostin Strategic Consulting LLC and provides investor relations, marketing and communications strategies to global clients, specializing in the resource and industrial sectors. Locally, Gostin is known for his mentor work with Entrepreneurs Assembly, Sontag, StartupNV and was recently a mentor at the National Labs Entrepreneurship Academy at the University of California, Davis.

Gostin Strategic clients have included: Northern Nevada International Center, Hub Coffee, Rye Patch Gold, Tahoe Resources, Alio Gold, MRC Recruiting, Regarding Sales and SpecTIR. Gostin is a veteran marketer and a sought-after speaker and presenter and is a frequent business plan competition judge and lecturer.

Gostin Strategic was named a Global Excellence Winner in 2020 as a Top Marketing Agency in Nevada and is listed as one of the Top PR Firms in Reno byExpertise.com. Ira was named the Most Influential Marketing Executive in Nevada for 2018 by Acquisitions International and the top Chief Marketing Officer in the Western U.S. for 2017 by Corporate Vision Magazine. Ira earned his Accreditation in Public Relations in 2017.

More information about the mastermind group and Gostin Strategic is available atwww.iragostin.com.

