Reno council approves tentative map for development of townhouses in North Valleys

A tentative map to develop a 264-unit townhome residential subdivision in the North Valleys was approved Wednesday by the Reno City Council.



Legacy Village Townhomes is planned on a 31-acre site located 690 feet north of the intersection of Military Road and Lemmon Drive. Units will be either two bedrooms and one bathroom or three bedrooms and two bathrooms.



Townhomes will be built in a duet-style fashion connected by a shared wall.



“The living areas are toward the front of the house and the garage is toward the back of the house,” said Andrew Durling, a principal with Wood Rodgers engineering firm. “Each unit has a 1-car garage and a 1-car driveway.”



Angela Fuss, acting community development director, said the streets will be public and be regular width. Parking will be enforced by the property owners association.



“Typically in a townhome development, we see private streets, not public streets,” Fuss said. “Normally streets are more narrow and not wide like a city street.”



Fuss said townhome developments don’t require park-like amenities seen at apartment complexes. However, she said 8 acres of common area are planned that include a retention pond, trees, and pedestrian trails.



The Reno City Planning Commission on Oct. 7 voted 3-2 in favor of the map but it was considered a technical denial because a minimum of four votes is required. Two of the seven planning commissioners were absent.



City Council members voted 6-1 to overturn the technical denial. Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus dissented citing current lack of sewer. City public works officials said there are about 55,000 gallons currently available in the area with another 38,000 under plan review. Increased capacity is expected the next few years.



Paradiso Triangle LLC has four years to start construction or the tentative map expires.



