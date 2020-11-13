Regional plastic surgeon Dr. Tiffany McCormack opens M Spa during pandemic (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

M Spa brings luxury and specialized services to Northern Nevada

Dr. Tiffany McCormack, Reno’s first female board-certified plastic surgeon, introduces the M Spa Reno, a preeminent medical spa facility providing high-quality services to northern Nevada in an innovative-driven space with science and technology at its core.

The new state-of-the-art building incorporates two different levels of services – McCormack Plastic Surgery and M Spa. McCormack Plastic Surgery specializes in cosmetic surgery with a fully-equipped operating room outfitted with the latest and most advanced aesthetic technology. The luxury and resort-style environment of the M Spa brings an elevated experience of non-surgical rejuvenation options with a wide variety of skin care products and treatments.

“Our new space triples the size of our previous location and allows our staff to continue bringing cutting-edge treatments in an elevated environment that will emulate a resort-like feel,” said Dr. McCormack. “With standard operating procedures in place, we offer a safe environment that takes the word ‘medical’ in medical spa very seriously.”

The M Spa is one of the only medical spas in Northern Nevada with a Stanford-trained board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. McCormack, serving as its Medical Director. The training and experience acquired by Dr. McCormack’s team is unsurpassed, providing the highest caliber of results in a relaxing, upgraded and luxury space.

The broad range of treatments offered ensures the M Spa provides a medical-grade solution for every cosmetic concern with services like skin rejuvenation and facial treatments, injectables and dermal fillers, light and laser treatments, skin tightening and cellulite reduction, and fat reduction and body sculpting. The entire team consists of qualified providers who employ uncompromising standards of safety, experience and care.

Like many, the M Spa and surgery facility closed down for several weeks when the pandemic broke out. This provided the team time to sit down and focus on new protocols and standard operating procedures upon re-opening. Some of the new procedures include PPE for staff, revamping cleaning protocols, installing air purifiers and HEPA filters, socially distanced spacing, patient screening and temperature checks and pre-operative COVID-19 testing.

Dr. McCormack is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and serves as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She was the first practitioner to begin using CoolSculpting® for non-surgical fat reduction in Nevada and is currently a core-trained provider. Dr. McCormack has all-encompassing experience with the entire spectrum of non-surgical treatments, and this knowledge is directly passed on to her team of skilled providers at M Spa to establish an incomparable level of care for patients.

To celebrate the launch, M Spa is hosting a giveaway on social media called The Ultimate Recharge Giveaway. Participants can nominate someone in their life deserving of a treatment and M Spa will pick five (5) winners to receive a specialty treatment package of their choice up to $2,500 from M Spa. Contest ends November 24, and can be found on the M Spa Facebook page and the M Spa Giveaway Entry Page.

The new location is at 5530 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511. For more information, visit mspareno.com.

