Quiet evenings at Bistro 7

Bistro 7 is a go-to spot for me. Whether I’m spending an evening with girlfriends or want a casual yet intimate date night, Bistro 7 offers the kind of quiet elegance that serves both purposes—and that’s probably why I find myself coming back to it again and again.

Those still choosing to dine at home will love to hear that the full dine-in menu is available to-go. But when you dine at Bistro 7, you can expect white tablecloths, a carefully curated wine list and personalized service from staff.

When it comes to food, it’s hard to pass up the appetizers. My signature move is to convince whoever is dining with me to split an entrée and an appetizer or two so we can really make the most of the meal. Or, you can do a selection of small plates in place of dinner because there are certainly enough contenders to choose from.

Miso crusted Chilean sea bass at Bistro 7.

I will never come here and not order the Green Bean Fries. The panko-crusted beans are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, served with a stone ground mustard dipping sauce for extra flavor. The Edamame is another easy app here, sprinkled with a Himalayan pink salt. For something heavier, try a Surf & Turf Tempura roll, filled with lobster, filet mignon, avocado, scallions, cream cheese and drizzled with a teriyaki glaze. Homemade Deviled Eggs, Brie Potstickers, Crispy Calamari—it’s hard to go wrong.

The dinner selections at Bistro 7 represent American Bistro fare with a little of everything from Filet Mignon to Grilled Fish Tacos, a Reno Ribeye to Steak Frites. There are also burgers, sandwiches and pizzas to order.

When it comes to pasta, I’m a picky customer. I like pastas that feel fresh. In general, this is a heavy dish, but with the right ingredients, it won’t feel like too much. Always ask about the Vegetarian Pasta, which changes daily. If you liked mac ‘n cheese, it’s the White Truffle Shells N Cheese you’ll want to order.

My preferred pasta, however, is the Pasta Piccata—ordered to share—complete with slices of juicy, grilled chicken, capers, tomatoes, mushrooms (which I’ll always remove) and garlic, served in a white wine sauce. The sauce is light so you can easily enjoy the dish after appetizers and not have that too-full feeling when you’re done, and the fresh ingredients only elevate the flavors.

Here, I’m a sucker for the wine list. The list is organized by varietal with a lot of bottle options for guests (and 20% off to-go bottle purchases). If you’re not sure what to order, staff is eager to offer suggestions, and there is certainly no shortage of possibilities to pick.

Details

In person: 7111 S. Virginia Street, Reno, 89511

Online: http://bistro7reno.com/

Call: 775-851-9463

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday and Saturday 4 to 8 p.m., Closed Sundays, but call ahead as hours may vary by day.