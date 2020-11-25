fbpx
Sponsored

PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk justice, homelessness with Henry Sotelo and Grant Denton (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
Ed Lyngar and Henry Sotelo

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

In this last podcast of Season 2 of Kings of Reno, Ed spends a show focusing on local issues in Reno, sitting down with longtime show supporter and sponsor, Henry Sotelo to talk about justice in Reno. Ed also interviews local homeless advocate Grant Denton, founder of Karma Box. The trio discuss criminal justice reform, helping Reno’s homeless, and have a brief celebration of the end of Trumpism.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

