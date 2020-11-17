Pinehaven Fire: Multiple homes burned, high winds hamper firefighting (updated)

The story is developing and is being updated as new information comes in.

Pinehaven Fire in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 17, 2020. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno.

About a dozen homes have been burned by the Pinehaven Fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon north of McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

According to the Reno Fire Department, evacuations related to the Pinehaven Fire are under effect until further notice. These are expected to last until at least the morning.

Road closures include: Southbound McCarran at Cashill, eastbound Cashill at McCarran, southbound Marthiam at Susileen, southbound Skyline at Pioneer, westbound McCarran at Manzanita, wouthbound Belsera Ct at McCarran, westbound Ridge view at Plumas, Ridgeview at Evans Creek, Pinehaven at Village Green, Lockerum at Village Green and Dunkeld at Village Green.



The Pinehaven Fire is currently burning at 1,200 acres. The RFD was clear that this does not amount to acres burned. Apparently, this is the acreage of the perimeter of the fire. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped, according to Reno Fire Chief David Cochran, although the fire is still actively burning in certain areas.

Firefighters will be working and monitoring the fire through the night and during the coming days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Road closures will be in effect throughout the night. Daybreak is the earliest that the closures could be lifted.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Washoe County Senior Center. It’s located at 1155 E. Ninth St. in Reno.

Those whose homes have been burned in the fire will receive help for accommodations from the Red Cross.

COVID-19 positive evacuees can email[email protected]for access to housing through WellCare.

Residents and media can also follow the City of Reno, Reno Fire Department, and Reno Police Department Twitter accounts for the latest updates.

Reno Fire Chief David Cochran tonight at 7 p.m. said about a dozen homes have burned but he said he hopes the fire will be calmer this evening with cooler temperatures and possible moisture. Cochran said firefighters will be on scene throughout the night since fire is still threatening homes.

He said the high winds made firefighting extremely difficult even with numerous regional partners helping.

“This was incredibly difficult,” he said. “A wind-driven fire like that is almost impossible to stop. We’ll be working this all night and in the coming days.”

The Reno Police Department said it will have a heavy presence throughout the night as people have evacuated and firefighters continue to work on the fire.

LIVE: Reno Fire Chief and Reno Police providing new updates on #PinehavenFire: https://t.co/cTqlhqqdZX — City of Reno (@CityofReno) November 18, 2020

The City of Reno is reporting multiple homes burned from the fast-burning Pinehaven Fire, which started shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon in the area of Pinehaven Road and Sierra Pine Drive. About 500 homes in the Caughlin Ranch area are threatened.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said This Is Reno photographer Trevor Bexon, who’s been on scene for two hours. “This fire is everywhere.”

Officials are telling people to avoid the area as evacuations are in effect. An evacuation center is at 9th and Sutro streets, located at 1155 E. 9th St. in Reno.

Areas under evacuation orders include:

Sierra Pine Dr.

Mountainshyre Dr.

Chaparral Dr.

Ridgeview Ct. from Bella Sierra Ct. & Vista View

Areas southeast of Manzanita and around Lake Stanley

Skyline Blvd.

Cashill Blvd.

NV Energy has cut power to many of the neighborhoods under evacuation orders, about 7,100 customers, for safety. High winds are preventing air support.

More than 1,500 acres have burned, according to Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. He said their priority is structure protection.

“This is an extremely dynamic situation,” said Cochran. “The winds are erratic, and are expected to be gusty until sundown. Precipitation is expected, but we’re not relying on that. We are working to protect homes to the extent that we can.”

!Update! Here is a current map of the fire boundary and affected areas. @RenoFireDept @RenoPolice @NHPNorthernComm @WashoeSheriff and additional resources are in the area. Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/pkuaTRflN8 — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) November 18, 2020

Nearly two dozen surrounding fire agencies, including from California, are helping fight the fire.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve signed an emergency declaration.

Caughlin Ranch Elementary School evacuated to Reno High School gym, the Washoe County School District’s spokesperson said.

Those evacuating are reminded to bring with them, if possible, PPE, prescription medications, clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and a digital copy of important documents and items for children/pets.