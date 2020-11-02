fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Lifestyle > Photo Gallery: A fall drive through northern Nevada
Lifestyle

Photo Gallery: A fall drive through northern Nevada

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
Fall colors in Washoe Valley. Image: Ty O'Neil
Advertisement

There are still plenty of leaves to peep and wildlife to see in northern Nevada just a short drive from Reno. Suggested places to visit: Washoe Lake State Park and Bowers Mansion, the area just off USA Parkway and Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge in Fallon.

We need your help

This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible.

Subscribe

Advertisement
Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related

Park rangers scheduled to lead fall photo hikes...

Washoe County Park Rangers lead “Fall Photo Hikes”

Share via
Send this to a friend