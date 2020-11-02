Photo Gallery: A fall drive through northern Nevada

There are still plenty of leaves to peep and wildlife to see in northern Nevada just a short drive from Reno. Suggested places to visit: Washoe Lake State Park and Bowers Mansion, the area just off USA Parkway and Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge in Fallon.
We need your help
This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible.