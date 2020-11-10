NV Energy hosts free virtual event on electric vehicles

NV Energy has scheduled a free virtual event next week for those who are curious about electric vehicles or would like to learn more about them.

The virtual “road trip,” EV 101: A Brief Introduction to Electric Vehicles, is from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Those planning to attend are asked to register in advance at https://evevent.org/NVenergy.

The session will introduce people to electric vehicles, their benefits, current and future vehicle models, charging infrastructure and available incentives.

Participants will also be allowed to ask questions and receive information on resources in their area. A representative from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy will be in attendance to share information about electric vehicle and climate policy.

“We’re excited to bring these virtual events to our customers so they can learn about EVs and the benefits they offer while participating from the safety and comfort of their home,” Marie Steele, Electrification director at NV Energy, said in a statement.

The event is being held in lieu of NV Energy’s annual Ride and Drive event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.