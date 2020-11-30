Nevada Landscape Association offers association health plan from Prominence (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Nevada Landscape Association (NLA) is now offering its statewide membership the opportunity to enroll in an exclusive series of health plans designed specifically for its small group employers. Through a collaborative partnership with Prominence Health Plan, NLA employer-members can access affordable, comprehensive medical care through a variety of six different health plan options including HMO, POS and PPO.

Association Health Plans (AHP) are available to select industry organizations and offer benefits to membership companies with 2 to 50 employees. This arrangement allows small employers to join as one entity and purchase the type of coverage that is traditionally available to large group employers.

“Flexibility and access were key when the organization began to consider bringing health insurance to the forefront of our membership incentives,” said Kurt Dyer, NLA President Elect. “In order to attract and maintain membership it’s important to offer benefits that are valuable to both the company and the individuals they employ. Every household values health insurance, so this partnership was an obvious choice for us.”

The Nevada Landscape Association is a membership-based organization that serves maintenance contractors, lawn care operators, landscape architects, nurseries, growers, retailers, public agencies, suppliers, services, and individuals in Nevada.

Employer groups do not have to wait until their traditional renewal date to update their health plan offerings, enrollment is open and rolling so making a change is both convenient and timely. Participating areas for NLA Association Health Plans include those businesses within Washoe, Douglas, Storey, Lyon, Clark and Nye counties and Carson City.

Through an Association Health Plan, enrolled members will have access to the Prominence statewide provider network that includes all Valley Health System facilities and the expansive Northern Nevada Health System network in northern Nevada. Select health plans also include access to an expansive national network that includes more than 6,300 hospitals and more than 1 million physicians across the country, an arrangement that is beneficial for out-of-state members and dependents. \

All HMO plans that are offered feature an open format that also allows individuals to see a specialist without a referral from a primary care provider. Additionally, all members have access to $0 telemedicine services from Teladoc for 24/7 medical and behavioral health care from licensed physicians, psychiatrists, clinical social workers and counselors via telephone or video.

For more information about Association Health Plans, interested groups can contact their health plan broker or reach Prominence Health Plan direct at[email protected]. If employer groups do not have a broker, they can contact Dillon Health at[email protected].

About Prominence Health Plan

Prominence Health Plan began in 1993 as a health maintenance organization (HMO) and became a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) in 2014. They provide coverage to fully insured, self-funded and Medicare Advantage members throughout Nevada and parts of Texas. Prominence operates seven Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in California, Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Washington D.C., which are managed care systems that benefit communities by providing coordinated, high-quality care to Medicare patients. For more information about Prominence Health Plan, visit ProminenceHealthPlan.com or ProminenceMedicare.com. Parent company UHS ranks 281 on the 2020 Forbes 500 list of America’s largest corporations and consistently ranks among Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Nevada Landscape Association

Celebrating 30 Years of Service to Nevada’s Horticulture Industry, the Nevada Landscape Association (NLA) was founded in 1990 by a group of Northern Nevada Green Industry professionals who shared some concern over the growing landscape industry and who had the foresight to unite as a single voice for local businesses. The NLA’s Northern Nevada Chapter started shortly thereafter and focused on legislative issues that would negatively impact the industry.

As local Green Industry businesses flourished, so has the NLA. Over the years, with education, communication, and community involvement, the NLA has helped to increase professionalism and raise standards in Nevada. And, with the partnership with University of Nevada, Reno Extension and Truckee Meadows Water Authority for the Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) program, the NLA now provides landscapers and irrigation specialists with an opportunity to be nationally certified. Learn more atNevadaNLA.com.

