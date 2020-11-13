Nevada Governor Sisolak announces positive COVID-19 test result 

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, Nov. 13 after routine testing with a rapid test. Results are still pending from a follow-up diagnostic PCR test, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The governor’s positive test results comes at the end of a week when public health officials said the state was in a “wildfire situation” as new cases of COVID-19 rose at an alarming rate. This week also saw the launch of Stay At Home 2.0, the governor’s latest campaign to help curb the spread of the virus.

Sisolak undergoes routine COVID-19 testing and has received negative results on all previous tests, the statement said. His last two tests were conducted Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

Since receiving the positive test result Sisolak said he’s participated in an interview with disease investigators at Carson City Health and Human Services to support contact tracing efforts.

“I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process,” Sisolak said in a statement. “With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time. There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3% or, 1,402 new cases per day.”

All of the governor’s public events have been canceled, but he continues to work with his staff and Cabinet remotely. Carson City staff will work from home, “out of an abundance of caution” according to the governor’s statement, with those deemed close contacts according to CDC guidelines remaining in quarantine for the full period required.