May Museum to kick off holiday drive (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Every child should go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Unfortunately, there are more than 440,000 children in the foster care system right now. Every year, 21% of children age out of the foster system without a family. This holiday season, the Wilbur May Museum is teaming up with Raise the Future for a collection drive to raise awareness for adoptable children in in Nevada.

Through November and December, the museum will collect items intended to bring comfort to children. Raise the Future is requesting soft blankets, towels, robes, slippers, or stuffed animals. Items can be dropped off at the May Museum during normal business hours.

Raise the Future will distribute all items to children in need throughout Nevada. The Museum will also host the Nevada Heart Gallery, a compelling exhibit that introduces the children who are awaiting to be adopted in Nevada. Visitors can see their photos, read their stories, and pick up information to learn more about the adoption process.

What: Comfort a Kid Collection Drive

When: Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

Where: Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Contact: (775) 785-5961 or www.maycenter.com

About the Wilbur D. May Museum

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation. Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions and programs that stimulate curiosity in visitors of all ages.

About Raise the Future

Raise the Future was founded in 1983 to reduce the amount of time youth in foster care live without a permanent family. Their mission is to connect youth waiting in foster care with the adults who will become stable forces in their lives and to support those relationships so that they last a lifetime. For more information visit www.raisethefuture.org.

