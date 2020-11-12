fbpx
Home > News > Libraries suspend some services due to COVID restrictions
News

Libraries suspend some services due to COVID restrictions

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Image by ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

Washoe County Library System announced today it’ll temporarily suspend grab-and-go and drive-up hold pick-up services for books as COVID-19 cases spike in the county. The shift in service will continue through November.

Washoe County also today issued work-from-home orders for its employees, including library workers. However, reference and informational services will still be available from library staff through email and phone, according to a statement from the library system.

Book drops will remain open, and the county’s digital library materials are also available.

For more information or general library information visit online at https://www.washoecountylibrary.us/about/contact.php

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Superintendent says student well-being a priority as a dozen schools...

Nevada marks Veterans Day as coronavirus surges

Board of trustees: Schools to remain open despite increasing COVID-19...

Bringing home the bacon … from home

Health district reports a “wildfire situation” with more than 300...

Countywide survey solicits feedback on pandemic recovery (updated)

Share via
Send this to a friend