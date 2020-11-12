Libraries suspend some services due to COVID restrictions

Washoe County Library System announced today it’ll temporarily suspend grab-and-go and drive-up hold pick-up services for books as COVID-19 cases spike in the county. The shift in service will continue through November.

Washoe County also today issued work-from-home orders for its employees, including library workers. However, reference and informational services will still be available from library staff through email and phone, according to a statement from the library system.

Book drops will remain open, and the county’s digital library materials are also available.

For more information or general library information visit online at https://www.washoecountylibrary.us/about/contact.php