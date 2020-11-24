Greater Nevada providing special Disaster Loan Program for northern Nevada fire victims (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

In response to the recent fires in Northern Nevada, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has bolstered its Disaster Assistance Loan Program, making it available to any qualifying Nevada residents suffering economic loss or hardships from those events.

“When any of our community members are affected by these types of tragic situations it is important for them to know they are not left alone to weather the storm,” says GNCU President and CEO Wally Murray.

“During such times it is imperative for those of us based in this community to come together and support one another. Greater Nevada takes that responsibility seriously, which is why we are providing this resource as our impacted friends and neighbors assess their personal situations and begin to rebuild.”

The Disaster Assistance Loans offer flexible options to those needing short-term financing. This includes waived origination and application fees. GNCU is also offering flexible repayment options and deferred interest rates for the loan. All loans are subject to credit approval. Full financial disclosures and all loan rates, fees, and term details can be viewed on their website at www.gncu.org or by calling GNCU for details.

GNCU is also donating $2,500 to the American Red Cross in support of its disaster relief efforts. That is in addition to the $30,000 in direct aide it provided earlier this year to assist victims of wildfires in Oregon and northern California.

Any Nevadans affected by the recent fires can contact GNCU’s Consumer Loan Consultants at (855-LIV-GR8R) or visit its Consumer Lending page for additional information on the Disaster Assistance Loan Program.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 77,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.2 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, as a top employer by the Northern Nevada Best Places to Work Awards and is a four-time recipient of the National Lender of the Year by the USDA. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

