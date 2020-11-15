Greater Nevada Credit Union donates $10,000 to Education Alliance (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Northern Nevada-based lender donates $10,000 and more than 60 gently used computers to Education Alliance’s laptop drive

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), a Carson City-based credit union serving northern Nevada, has donated $10,000 to Education Alliance as part of its laptop drive. GNCU collaborated with Education Alliance and Reno Cigar Lions Club for this donation in celebration of GNCU’s new Vista branch location.

On top of the donation, GNCU collected gently used laptops and computer equipment for Washoe County School District students in need. GNCU collected and donated 58 laptops and 10 desktops to county students.

“It’s estimated that 11,000 students in Washoe County don’t have access to a computer at home,” said Kendall Inskip, executive director of Education Alliance. “Students need this technology to continue their learning, and it’s so important to us to be able to support these students.”

GNCU presented the donation check to Education Alliance in a ceremony on Nov. 6 at GNCU’s Vista branch in Sparks, Nev. Danny DeLaRosa, chief development officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union presented the check to Inskip who accepted on behalf of Education Alliance.

“GNCU wants to ensure that no student is left behind during these challenging times, and we’re honored to join other local businesses helping to bridge the technology gap for students,” DeLaRosa said. “We were thrilled to have our members join us in the fundraising and gathering dozens of computers to help students thrive in their online learning.”

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 77,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1.2 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is a three-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visitwww.gncu.org.

