Greater Nevada Credit Union announces Michael Thomas as Vice President of Marketing (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) announces Michael Thomas as Vice President of Marketing. Thomas is responsible for leading marketing strategy for Greater Nevada’s products and services.

Michael Thomas

“Michael brings a long track record of successful marketing communications expertise to our organization,” said Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at GNCU. “We’re thrilled to welcome a seasoned professional to our team, and we’re confident that Michael’s experience and vision will open up new opportunities to benefit our members and the communities we serve.”

Thomas has served in executive-level marketing, communications and sales leadership roles in Reno-Tahoe for more than 20 years. He most recently acted as the Chief Revenue Officer for Rehearsal, an international software company delivering video solutions for online training and sales enablement. Before joining Rehearsal, Thomas was a Partner and Chief Marketing Officer for Noble Studios. Thomas also held positions at the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and worked in broadcast journalism at KTVN 2 News.

Michael’s prior career stops also include diverse roles in technology and entrepreneurial and economic development.

“I’m excited to be part of the dedicated and community-centric team at GNCU,” said Thomas. “Our commitment to our members can be seen and felt throughout all facets of Greater Nevada. It is a culture where everyone is ready and willing to be a helpful resource to members and non-members alike.”

Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College. He is an active member of the Reno-Tahoe community and has served on several non-profit boards. Thomas is a native Nevadan who resides in Reno with his wife and three kids.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 77,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1.2 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is a four-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

