Giant stainless steel sculpture installed at Midtown roundabout

“Reciprocity” is here. The curvy steel sculpture stands tall at 30 feet and features a mirrored sphere held by draping metal arms.

“The piece embodies the energy of the eclectic culture of the district and marks the gateway into the community,” Arkansas-based artist Hunter Brown said.

The sculpture was installed this week at the new Midtown roundabout where Virginia Street meets Mary and Center streets. The art was selected in July 2019 by the city’s arts and culture commission.

It was paid for “in part by an Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,” according to city spokesperson Matt Brown.

Similar pieces by Hunter Brown are featured in Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas and Florida.