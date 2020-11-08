Fresh salads served lickety split

The Chop Stop gets it done chop-chop

If you frequent the Damonte Ranch Parkway shopping center much, you’ve likely noticed the windows plastered in white panels, covered in photos of fresh veggies, where the old Quizno’s used to be. For a while I’ve wondered what exactly would be coming to this spot… but the wait is over; Chop Stop has landed!

The L.A.-based chain, which is a franchise (meaning the Reno location is locally owned), opened its first northern Nevada locale in October. The menu is a mix of chopped salads, with a LOT of combination options including a build-your-own menu, and burrito bowls (called chopurritos), which, if you ask me, are far and above the fast food variety you can usually grab.

I came into Chop Stop on opening day—yes, I was that excited for it to open—and despite a time period when eateries are still working out the kinks, the service was truly impeccable. The woman working the front counter gave plenty of tips on how to customize menu items, including her personal favorite re-mixes. I took her suggestion to order a chopurrito and sub the salsa for Caesar dressing.

The Chop Shop in Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

I opted for the Cilantro Onion Chopurrito made with cilantro rice and white beans. The standard ingredients included crispy onions, cilantro, tomato, bell peppers, pepper jack cheese and roasted chicken. In addition to swapping in dressing, I also added avocado and skipped the tomatoes. Everything is easy to customize and still comes out really fast—the owner tells us his goal is 3.5 minutes or less.

My lunch partner grabbed a BBQ chop with ranch and chopped lettuce loaded with tortilla strips, tomato, roasted corn, black beans and a healthy heaping of BBQ chicken. The consensus was everything tasted really fresh and while the salads somewhat resembled a Trader Joe’s-type pick-up (in a VERY large portion size), the chopurrito couldn’t be compared to anything so run of the mill.

While we dined outside on the patio, the owner came by and checked on every guest. I assume this was in large part because it was opening day, but the level of customer service certainly went above and beyond any expectations. It’s also important to note to those not familiar with this location that it does have a driveway—and yes, you can order your chops easily, without stepping foot out of the car.

Details

In person: 75 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Reno, NV 89521

Online: https://chopstop.com/

Call: 775-499-5245

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.