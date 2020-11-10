Fennemore and Dowling Aaron merger finalized (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Fennemore Craig and Dowling Aaron officially merged, creating a full-service law firm with 10 offices and a geographic footprint stretching from Colorado to California, with roughly 175 lawyers and an additional 170 allied legal professionals. This union creates a combined firm with roughly $90 million in gross revenue and a base of roughly 10,000 business clients.

The combined firm will be called Fennemore Craig Dowling Aaron in California. Fennemore Craig’s CEO, James Goodnow, will remain chief executive of the combined firm, and Dowling Aaron’s President, Leigh Burnside, will join the new firm’s Management Committee. Sarah Strunk will continue on as Chair of the firm’s Board of Directors. Named partner and Dowling Aaron Chair, Richard Aaron, will become California Region Chair.

“You have to work with people you respect and trust, and in the folks at Fennemore Craig, we found the perfect alignment in terms of philosophy, culture and long-term goals,” notes Burnside. “I’m energized and inspired, and definitely looking forward with great enthusiasm and high expectations.”

“A year in the making, this merger represents the grit, strength and vision that both parties bring to the table,” commented Goodnow. “We welcome our new colleagues who boldly chose to grow and become stronger, benefitting our clients and creating a host of new opportunities.”

Fennemore is also marking the occasion with a complete rebrand of its company image, including a new logo, brand identity and website.

“Though our legal name will remain Fennemore Craig, P.C., we have ultimately decided to move forward with a simplified logo that reads ‘Fennemore.’ The orange period in our new logo symbolizes the abbreviated firm name, and is a way to pay homage to our previously named partners,” explained Lindsay Moellenberndt, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer for the firm.

“With plans for additional growth through mergers and acquisitions, having a well thought-out and simplified brand identity in place sets the firm up nicely for the future. In addition to the new logo, Fennemore will be launching the Doing MORE campaign, a play on words from the firm name that is focused on how the firm will be doing MORE for colleagues, clients and the communities we serve,” she said.

About Fennemore.

Founded in 1885, Fennemore is an NLJ250 law firm that helps businesses thrive. Whether launching start-ups with its venture accelerator, leading high-stakes mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies, or handling bet-the-company litigation for growth-phase enterprises, Fennemore has the back of business. You can learn more about the firm and its offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada atFennemoreLaw.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.