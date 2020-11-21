County reports four new deaths from COVID-19 today

Twenty one people have died from the coronavirus disease in the past week, according to the Washoe County Health District. Four of those deaths were reported today.

Record positive cases were also reported today, as officials had previously warned in the face of an impending surge of new COVID-19 cases. There are 6,944 active cases which is about half of the total number of recoveries. The county reported 13,995recoveries as of today.

More than 815 new cases were also documented today, surpassing the previous high of 610 new cases on Nov. 18.

Experts repeat that mask wearing and avoiding contact with others — and maintaining 6 feet of social distance if around others — is the only way to slow the spread of the virus.

Hospitals are reaching peak capacity, and Renown Medical Center is now housing patients in its parking garage.