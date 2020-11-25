City proposes using $1.3 million in COVID-19 funds to provide Talkspace therapy services for all Reno residents

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

The Reno City Council next week will consider an agenda item that will provide free mental health counseling to all Reno residents. The $1.3 million expenditure of CARES Act funding “seeks to provide a mental health tool to nearly 200,000 citizens,” according to city staff.

If approved, free therapy will be made available to anyone over the age of 13 for an entire year through Talkspace.com. Talkspace offers virtual counseling at any time, including online therapy, psychiatry, teen therapy and couples therapy.

The proposed use of the funds falls within U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines, city staff said, including using money for telehealth services. A World Health Organization report in May identified nearly 45% of Americans experiencing some level of distress as a result of COVID-19.

“From its inception, Council has sought out unique and significant ways to address the challenges the virus has posed to the community,” staff wrote. “This agreement allows City of Reno residents older than 13 years of age to access Talkspace services for up to one year at no out-of-pocket cost to themselves. The agreement seeks to accomplish each of the WHO recommendations by allowing access to remote mental health counseling services to all Reno residents … on a single platform.”

The city is also considering purchasing a mobile patient care unit for up to $400,000.