Care Flight and REMSA team up with AirMedCare Network (sponsored)

The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and Care Flight are pleased to announce a partnership with AirMed Care Network (AMCN) to administer their Silver Saver and Flight Plan membership programs, respectively. AMCN is the nation’s largest provider of air medical memberships.

Under the agreement, AMCN will lead the campaign to promote membership benefits, process new enrollments, and manage membership renewals. REMSA and Care Flight emergency medical crews will continue to provide compassionate, timely and clinically excellent care.

“At REMSA and Care Flight, we are proud of the reputations we have built for providing care to the communities we serve when it matters most,” said Shannon Petty, Flight Nurse Supervisor, Care Flight. “The membership programs we offer provide peace of mind for visitors and residents of Washoe County and throughout the Great Basin of Nevada and California.”

When medically-necessary ground or air ambulance transport is provided by REMSA or Care Flight, a membership with Silver Saver or Flight Plan protects an entire household against out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles and copayments, that may be high or may not be covered by an insurance policy, Medicare or other health benefits payor. Both plans are structured as an annual purchase.

The REMSA and Care Flight membership programs can be bundled for $110 or purchased individually at a rate of $75 for REMSA Silver Saver and $65 for Care Flight Flight Plan.

“Medically necessary transport by air or ground is almost always unexpected,” said Petty.“It’s an anxious time and knowing that you have a membership plan that can relieve the out-of-pocket costs associated with an emergent medical transport by an AMCN provider can be an enormous relief. Membership allows patients and families to worry less and focus on their recovery.”

These membership programs provide exceptional coverage and protection for weekend warriors, retirees, senior citizens, families and everyone who lives, works and plays in northern Nevada, northeastern California and throughout the Lake Tahoe region.

Membership information is available atremsahealth.com/membership

